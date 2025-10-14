2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

Carolina Panthers (3-3) @ New York Jets (0-6)

Sunday, October 19th, 1:00 PM ET

How about the Carolina Panthers? Now 3-3 on the season, Carolina has itself a 4-3 start if they can get past the New York Jets in Week 7, which should not be a tough task. We’ve seen the Panthers really make some strides this year and have now actually won two games in a row, which is not something I thought we’d be saying about this team.

There are a ton of clubs in a worse position than Carolina, so they really should try and take a leap here and begin to take care of business against some weaker teams. However, the 0-6 Jets are clearly desperate for their first win and could find it soon.

It’s not likely to see a team go winless across an entire season - that’s why it’s barely happened in the history of the NFL. The Panthers have also snatched defeat from the jaws of victory many times before, and I think we’ll be in for a wild game in this one.

The Panthers’ defense is nothing special and is going to be a huge breath of fresh air from the Broncos’ defense in Week 6. The Jets were quite close to their first win of the season, and I think they’ll get it here.

Carolina is still a bit of a mess and can still be quite dysfunctional from time to time. The Jets have this game at home and will close the deal. This would be a massively disappointing result for Carolina, but that’s kind of been their story for years now.

The Jets win this game by four and join 31 other NFL teams and get into the win column. It's a sigh of relief for Aaron Glenn and his staff.

Prediction: Jets win 21-17