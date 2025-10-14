2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

New York Giants (2-4) @ Denver Broncos (4-2)

Sunday, October 19th, 4:05 PM ET

The Denver Broncos are winners of three games in a row after a very shaky 1-2 start, and the New York Giants have won two of their first three starts in the Jaxson Dart era, so that’s notable as well. The Giants seem to have instantly attached themselves to Dart and are playing better than they have in previous seasons.

This could be the hardest test for the rookie Dart, though, as the Giants offensive line is nothing special and gets to go up against the best pass rush in the NFL. The Broncos hage a whopping 30 sacks through their first six games and are on pace to break the all-time sack record in a single season.

The Broncos offense hasn’t been all that consistent this year, so I do wonder if the Giants could get the Broncos into a bit of a trap game here. After a grueling three-game stretch where they played the Bengals on Monday Night Football, traveled across the country on a short week and beat the Eagles, and then hopped on a plane for their London game, Denver finally gets to return home.

But the Giants do have the players to hang around in this game. Ultimately, I do think Denver gets this one done and wins, but it’s not going to be a blowout or anything. The Broncos win by eight points in a game where it takes them nearly all 60 minutes to put the Giants away, but if there is ever such a thing as a good loss for the franchise, it would be a game like this.

The Denver Broncos move to 5-2 on the season and win their fourth game in a row in our Week 7 predictions.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-16