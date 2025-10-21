2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 8 game

Week 7 is officially in the books, and we can now turn our attention to Week 8. It's insane to think that the halfway point of the season is about here, and it's even crazier to think that the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline is a week after this.

There seems to be a record amount of parity in today's NFL, as there are no more unbeaten teams and a ton of teams who can make something notable happen any given week. There are also more than 14 playoff-caliber teams in the NFL right now as well.

The playoff picture across the league is coming into shape, and as the season goes on, the NFL hierarchy will sort itself out. Let's roll out our latest picks and predictions for the entire Week 8 slate of action.

Bye week: Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 NFL picks and score predictions in Week 8

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers

Thursday, October 23rd, 8:15 PM ET

Both the Vikings and the Chargers had pretty pathetic losses in Week 7, but both teams can't win in Week 8. We'll either see the Chargers drop to .500 or the Vikings drop to below .500, which is wild to think about.

The Vikings have the biggest issue - they are inconsistent at the QB position and have totally botched it in recent years. As for the Chargers, this team simply does not have the depth to overcome the injuries that have mounted thus far. Overall, LA is the better team and they also get this game at home, so I'd have a hard time seeing how Minnesota can win this one.

JJ McCarthy could also return to action in Week 8, so that might give the Chargers a better chance to win this one.

Prediction: Chargers win, 23-14