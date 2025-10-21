2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 8 game

Dallas Cowboys @ Denver Broncos

Sunday, October 26th, 4:25 PM ET

The Denver Broncos somehow scored zero points in the first three quarters of what was going to be a blowout loss against the New York Giants, but in the fourth quarter, all they did was put up nearly 300 yards of total offense and score 33 points, winning the game on the final play.

That was simply something you won’t see again for years. Bo Nix and the Broncos simply find a way when they need to have it the most, and while that’s a great quality to have, them being a non-existent unit in the first three quarters is simply not sustainable.

Denver has mounted fourth quarter comebacks against the Eagles and Giants, and these types of wins are going to stop at some point. Sean Payton is going to have to figure out how to get this offense on the right track earlier in the game before he’s forced to throw the ball down the field.

In Week 8, Denver is not only wearing their 1977 throwback jerseys, but they host the Dallas Cowboys, a 3-3-1 team with a top-notch offense riding a huge win over the Washington Commanders. Dallas’ offense against Denver’s defense could be the matchup of the season, and both units are going to do some damage.

The main key here, though, is if the Broncos’ offense can keep up with what the Cowboys are able to do, and with this game being in Denver, the Broncos could make one more stop than Dallas and win their fifth game in a row, getting to 6-2 and still standing atop the AFC West for a second week in a row.

Give me the Denver Broncos in a very close game where Dallas hangs around until the end.

Prediction: Broncos win 28-27