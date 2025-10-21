2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 8 game

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, October 26th, 4:25 PM ET

The Indianapolis Colts are 6-1 and a total juggernaut in the NFL, and no, this isn’t the Peyton Manning era. It’s been quite the ride for Indy thus far, and a side-bar here is just how bad Anthony Richardson must have been if the Colts look this good with Daniel Jones.

The Colts are a well-built team from top to bottom - GM Chris Ballard absolutely knows what he is doing on that front, but he got cute with the QB position for years and years, and it felt like the Daniel Jones signing this past offseason was going to be another failed veteran.

But they clearly saw something that we did not see. Jones was cut by the New York Giants in 2024, signed with the Minnesota Vikings soon after, and then signed a one-year deal with Indy. Jones and the Colts are the best team in the NFL right now and get to host the reeling Titans, arguably the worst team in the NFL.

Indy blew out Tennessee the first time these two teams played earlier in the season, and I actually think this could be an even bigger blowout loss. The Colts are simply firing on all cylinders and can take this thing deep into the playoffs.

The Titans lost at home against the New England Patriots in Week 7 and fired now former head coach Brian Callahan a couple of weeks ago. The Titans have a bad roster, a struggling rookie QB, and are simply trying to end this season and move on to the offseason.

Tennessee might again end up picking first in the 2026 NFL Draft at this rate. The Colts wi,n and the Titans descend more into dysfunction. It’s going to take years for this team to rebuild and get back to competency.

Prediction: Colts win 45-9