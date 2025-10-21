2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 8 game

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, October 26th, 8:20 PM ET

How about this matchup? The long-time Packers’ great Aaron Rodgers has enjoyed a pretty efficient season with the Pittsburgh Steelers thus far, but Pittsburgh lost in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football to the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Flacco.

Overall, even with the loss, the 4-2 Steelers are still in a position to win the AFC North this year. The Bengals did get to 3-4, but they shouldn’t be much of a factor. The Ravens and Browns are honestly non-factors at this point.

After a bad loss on TNF in Week 7, Pittsburgh really has a great chance to make up for it with a primetime win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. I would give an early edge to the Packers, but the Steelers getting this game at home could make things much more even.

The Steelers haven’t really been able to ascend into that elite tier for years now, and the Packers are honestly in the same boat. These are two of the most ‘good’ teams in the NFL, but I would trust Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur over Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers.

In what could be a low-scoring, defensive affair, the Green Bay Packers get a pretty signature win in the 2025 NFL Season and eek out a one-point win. The defense is going to have a solid day, and the Packers’ offense is going to lead a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

Give me the Packers in a close win, advancing to 5-1-1 in the process and dropping the Pittsburgh Steelers to 4-3. Pittsburgh loses their second game in a row, but it paints a similar picture. This team isn't going to amount to much until they get serious about finding a long-term QB solution.

Prediction: Packers win 21-20