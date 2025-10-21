2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 8 game

Washington Commanders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, October 27th, 8:15 PM ET

The final game of the Week 8 slate sees the Washington Commanders traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that is heating up at the right time. The Chiefs shutout the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 and also got Rashee Rice back from suspension.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes has played extremely well this year and is back to his old antics on the field. The Chiefs also started the season 0-2 and have since won four of their previous five games, so the entire team is beginning to figure this thing out, and it’s not like they weren’t.

The Washington Commanders are a bit of a different story, though, as they lost a stinker to the Dallas Cowboys and dropped to 3-4 on the season. Washington lost five regular season games all of 2024, so they are easily approaching regression status, which isn’t ideal.

The Commanders also saw Jayden Daniels get banged up again, so his status for this game is up in the air. The main issue with Washington is their lack of top-end talent. This roster just isn’t that special on either side of the ball, and it seems like they need another offseason of adding more talented players all across the roster.

The Chiefs actually don’t have a spectacular roster themselves, but it’s the Chiefs, so we all know what they’ll end up doing. Kansas City continues their resurgence in 2025 and wins in double-digit fashion against Washington.

The Commanders top to two games below .500, and their season continues to spin down the drain.

With the AFC clearly being wide open right now, the Kansas City Chiefs might again have a clear path to a fourth-straight conference title. They're going to do it again, aren't they?

Prediction: Chiefs win 31-20