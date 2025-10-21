2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 8 game

Miami Dolphins @ Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, October 26th, 1:00 PM ET

The Miami Dolphins are a horrible football team, and the wheels just keep falling off for this club. It's shocking that a major in-season coaching move hasn't been made yet, and I just have no idea what this front office is waiting for.

Just a couple of years ago, the Dolphins felt like an up-and-coming team in the AFC with a high-flying offense and a solid defense. Miami went from beating the Denver Broncos by 50 points in 2023 and having the best offense in the NFL to being a team that just struggles to get out of bed.

They are in Atlanta to face the 3-3 Falcons, a back-and-forth team coming off of a disappointing primetime loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons have to get this thing going in the right direction, and much of that will be whether or not Michael Penix Jr can begin to catch on as his de-facto rookie season continues.

He did not begin his rookie campaign as the starter, as that job belonged to Kirk Cousins. Penix has started just nine games in the NFL, and if he can begin slowly playing better, this team is good enough to finish with a winning record and make the playoffs.

The Falcons' defense has played well this year and should be able to intercept Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa multiple times. The Dolphins' defense, on the other hand, is downright awful, so the Falcons' talented offense should be able to feast in this one.

We'll predict a double-digit Falcons' win, seeing them get to 4-3 and back over .500. Meanwhile, the Dolphins drop to 1-7 on the season and see their season continue to drop into utter chaos and madness.

Prediction: Falcons win 31-20