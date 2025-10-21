2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 8 game

New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, October 26th, 1:00 PM ET

The lone winless team in the NFL, the New York Jets are 0-7 and have absolutely nothing going for them but perhaps the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. On the other hand, the Cincinnati Bengals are now 3-4 on the season and have a 4-4 record staring them right in the face with a win over New York at home.

It's been a very interesting season thus far for the Bengals - they got out to a 2-0 start but lost Joe Burrow for what appears to be a majority of the season with a toe injury. Jake Browning came in for a few weeks and was playing horrific football.

Cincy then traded for Joe Flacco, who began the year with the Cleveland Browns, and all Flacco did in Week 7 was lead the Bengals to a win over the Steelers in primetime. All of a sudden, Cincy has some light at the end of the tunnel.

As for the Jets, Justin Fields got benched in Week 7 for Tyrod Taylor and is continuing to be one of the three worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and he is simply unplayable on this Jets' offense at this point.

The Bengals are going to win this game and see Joe Flacco earn a win againt his former team. Flacco, if nothing else, will continue to feed the ball to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, which will open things up on the ground for Chase Brown.

The Jets' falling to 0-8 in our latest picks and score predictions would have a ton of people wondering if Aaron Glenn is really up to the challenge, as the Jets have been a hilariously bad dumpster fire here in 2025.

Prediction: Bengals win 28-13