2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 8 game

Chicago Bears @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, October 26th, 1:00 PM ET

With Lamar Jackson not yet back at practice, I have to wonder if this is going to be yet another game in the 2025 season that Jackson isn’t on the field, and his presence is going to be huge for the Ravens’ chances in Week 8, obviously. Baltimore is now 1-5 on the season and have not only dealt with a horrible defense, but also some mounting injuries on both sides of the ball.

It’s unfortunately impressive how many injuries they have suffered, as this team is among the most talented in the NFL on paper, so none of us would have been surprised if Baltimore was 5-1 at this point, but it’s been a season to forget.

I have seen people here and there on social media call for a regime change, but I don’t think things are quite that dire yet. Here is my line of thinking here; if Lamar Jackson is healthy and in the lineup, the Ravens can win this one.

If not, the Bears will win, and with the way things are trending right now, I do not believe Jackson is going to suit up in Week 8. On the flip side, the Chicago Bears have won four games in a row and are now a solid 4-2 on the season.

Second-year QB Caleb Williams has definitely played well this year and is someone who could keep getting better as the season goes on. First-year head coach Ben Johnson has largely done a great job with this team.

And if Williams can play better as the season progresses, the Bears could slide into a Wild Card spot. Even with this game being in Baltimore, the Bears are going to win, as I think the offense is going to have a day, and I do not believe Lamar Jackson suits up.

Prediction: Bears win 24-16