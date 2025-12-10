2025 NFL picks and score predictions for primetime games in Week 15

We are beginning to see the playoff picture in both conferences heat up as we progress toward the end of the regular season, and there are a few teams in the league right now that could begin to clinch a playoff spot and even a division title this coming week.

There has been an abnormal amount of parity in the NFL this year, so most every single game has been competitive, and it's been great to watch. The three primetime games in Week 15 of the 2025 season do not feature any juggernauts, but all three should be quite close.

We've outlined our picks and score predictions for the three games under the lights. Let's get into those here.

Picks and score predictions for all three primetime games in Week15

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday, December 11th, 8:15 PM ET

In a massive NFC South matchup, the Buccaneers are hosting the Falcons, and both teams have regressed a bit this year. Atlanta lost QB Michael Penix Jr for the season with a knee injury, so his injury concerns from college have officially spilled into the NFL.

The team is also one of the more poorly-coached squads in the NFL, and I find it hard to see how Raheem Morris survives beyond this year. On the flip side, Tampa Bay is now 7-6 on the season and barely holding onto the lead in the division.

The New Orleans Saints came into their house and upset them in Week 14, and it's really just been a underwhelming year for the team. Injuries and poor defensive showings have been huge factors here. However, I do like Tampa to get back on track.

This team has a low ceiling overall, but they do have a higher floor with the presence of Todd Bowles and Baker Mayfield - you kind of know what to expect from each in a given week, so the Buccaneers take care of business here and improve to 8-6 with a seven-point win.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 27-20