2025 NFL picks and score predictions for primetime games in Week 6

There are five games in the primetime slots this week. Let's make our picks and predictions for the primetime games. With two Monday Night Football games again in Week 6, there is a ton of primetime action coming in the latest week of NFL action. The league this year feels a bit more competitive, especially in the AFC.

It's really anyone's league at this point, and there are not more unbeaten teams - the Eagles and Bills were able to get to 4-0, but this is the quickest we have seen unbeaten teams fall in years now. Week 6, and frankly the rest of the 2025 NFL Season does promise to be just like this.

We have unveiled our picks and score predictions for the five primetime games in Week 6, including the international game in London between the Broncos and Jets. Let's get into our picks right here.

NFL picks and predictions for the five primetime games in Week 6

Thursday, October 9th

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants, 8:15 PM ET

Both the Eagles and Giants have a short week, but it's Philly who has to do the traveling. The Eagles got embarrassed by the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter in Week 5 and suffered their first loss of the season, and while that did leave a ton of questions for the team to answer, the New York Giants really do not stand a chance.

The Giants got beat up quite a bit by the New Orleans Saints, and while New York's pass rush is going to make life hard for Jalen Hurts, this game is going to be won by the Eagles.

Prediction: Eagles win 23-14

Sunday, October 12th

Denver Broncos @ New York Jets, 9:30 AM ET (London)

The Denver Broncos and New York Jets faceoff in London. The Jets are the lone winless team in the NFL, and Denver is riding a two-game winning streak. While many can see the possibility of this being a trap game for the Broncos, I believe this team is too good to let that happen right now. Sean Payton typically wins about 70% of his games in October and November, so this is when his teams heat up.

Prediction: Broncos win 31-20