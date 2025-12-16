2025 NFL picks and score predictions for the playoffs after Week 15 action

Divisional Round

(7) Houston Texans @ (1) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are fresh off the bye for this game and host the Texans, who upset the New England Patriots in our Wild Card Round predictions. Denver is the better team and did beat the Texans in Houston earlier this year. The Broncos have not lost a home game in over a calendar year and truly just end up overwhelming opponents with their top-notch pass rush.

Bo Nix has begun to play very well as of late, so that could continue into the postseason as Denver again takes care of business at home.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-17

(6) Buffalo Bills @ (5) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers could put up a decent fight, but once again, the Buffalo Bills simply have more experience in big postseason games like this. The Chargers' offensive line is also not going to be able to hold up this late into the season. Justin Herbert has put the ball in harm's way a good bit this year as well. I see the Bills being able to take care of business in the Divisional Round.

Prediction: Bills win 27-20

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (1) Los Angeles Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are in Los Angeles to play the Rams in the Divisional Round. We saw the Rams beat the Seahawks a few weeks ago, primarily thanks to four Sam Darnold interceptions. I am not sure how much Darnold can be trusted in big games like this, and all signs would point to an LA Rams' victory here.

Prediction: Rams win 30-23

(3) Philadelphia Eagles @ (2) Chicago Bears

Can the Chicago Bears keep it up? Well, they probably can if they were able to play the Eagles at home, as the Bears did beat the Eagles in Philly a few weeks ago. Chicago has a punishing run game, and I can only begin to imagine how riled out Soldier Field would be here.

Prediction: Bears win 21-20