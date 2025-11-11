2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 11 game

The 2025 NFL Season is truly heating up, and Week 10 did not disappoint. There were definitely more blowouts than close games, but that isn't a total shock, as we are late enough in the season that the 'good' and 'bad' teams are very much good or bad.

There will surely be some close games on this week's slate, as nearly every single team is in action this week aside for the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints. In the coming weeks, we'll see divisional races get closer and maybe even a team or two clinching a division title.

As we have done all season, we have outlined our picks and predictions for every single game. With 15 games this week, the action will not disappoint. Let's get into it here.

2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every single Week 11 game

New York Jets @ New England Patriots

Thursday, November 13th, 8:15 PM ET

It’s hard to believe how good the New England Patriots have been this year, but they’ve won seven games in a row and are now 8-2 on the season. Well, they have a 9-2 record staring them in the face, as they host the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Sure, trap games happen in this league, but the Pats are going to take care of business. I will say, though, last week’s TNF game was a lot closer than some expected, so I guess that could bode well for the Jets, who truly do nothing right besides lose.

The Jets also traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the deadline, so it’s clear that they’re building for 2026. It would be a shock if the Jets won this game, to be honest. New England can grab and early lead and should cruise to a multi-touchdown victory, becoming the first NFL team to nine wins in the 2025 season.

Prediction: Patriots win 33-16