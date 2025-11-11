2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 11 game

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday, November 16th, 4:25 PM ET

The Baltimore Ravens are staring down a fourth win in a row and a .500 record, and that is amazing considering the circumstances earlier in the 2025 NFL Season. Baltimore was 1-5 at one point and just stacking losses, but it was primarily due to a ton of injuries.

Well, they’ve gotten healthier in recent weeks and just took down the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota. With the Pittsburgh Steelers trending in the wrong direction, both Pittsburgh and Baltimore could actually end up being 5-5 when Week 11 is over, which would tie them atop the AFC North.

It’s been a year to forget for a once-proud division, as bad QB play and injuries have plagued each team to an extent this year. The Ravens are likely going to keep stacking wins and could win the division yet again, which would guarantee them a home playoff game.

The Cleveland Browns are one of the worst teams in the NFL and got beaten by the New York Jets, and anytime you get beaten by the Jets, you know you’re doing something wrong. Sure, the Browns have a good defense, but that’s about it.

QB Dillon Gabriel has been bad this year, but that’s expected, and until the Browns take a shot on a legitimate QB prospect, perhaps in the 2026 NFL Draft, they won’t be able to sustain success in this league.

Since this is an AFC North game, it could be closer than we think, but I believe that the Ravens see what they have in front of them and aren’t going to squander the opportunities they have - I think they throttle the Cleveland Browns in a 21-point defeat.

The Ravens would win their fourth game in a row, improving to 5-5 and thrusting themselves right back into the AFC playoff picture where they belong.

You almost have to wonder if Kevin Stefanski could be shown the door if the Browns keep stacking losses…

Prediction: Ravens win 38-17