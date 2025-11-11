2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 11 game

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

Sunday, November 16th, 4:25 PM ET

This could be the most important game of the season for both Kansas City and Denver. The Broncos come into this game having won seven in a row and are 8-2, which is tied for the best record in the NFL. The Broncos beat the Raiders on TNF in Week 10 and are probably enjoying this mini-bye that they have, as they’ve played seven games in 39 days.

I think the Broncos are simply exhausted, as they have not had their bye yet. As for the Chiefs, they are just 5-4 on the season, 0-4 in one-score games, and are coming off their Week 10 bye. The Chiefs play extremely well under Andy Reid after their bye, so that could be in their favor.

But Denver sports the best pass rush in the NFL and the longest home winning streak in the NFL. If the Broncos win this one, they maintain their first place standing in the AFC West and improve to 9-2.

This would drop the Chiefs to 5-5, and it’d be hard to see how the Chiefs could make up all of that ground. This could be the game where the Chiefs' nine-year reign atop the division begins to come to an end.

The Broncos have more talent than the Chiefs on either side of the ball and are a more explosive team, but the Chiefs have a stellar coaching staff and have ‘been there and done that’ more than the Denver Broncos.

I understand that KC hasn’t won a one-score game this year, but I have a sneaking feeling that they manage to win this one. Conversely, Denver is actually 6-2 in one-score games, so all things considered, the Broncos should be the favorite.

But I do believe KC wins this one and makes things much more interesting in the AFC West down the stretch.

Prediction: Chiefs win 23-20