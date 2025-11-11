2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 11 game

Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, November 16th, 8:20 PM ET

Sunday Night Football in Week 11 is going to be a treat, and this could be another teaser for the NFC Championship Game this year, as the Detroit Lions are in Philadelphia to face the Eagles. The Lions have had an interesting two weeks.

A couple of weeks ago, they got beaten by JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings, which was as bad of a loss as you’ll see from this Lions’ team. Then, in Week 10, it appeared that head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties. Offensive coordinator John Morton was calling the plays.

The Lions are 6-3 now and are probably still a bit upset that they fell to the Vikings. They’re in Philadelphia for a huge game against the defending Super Bowl champions, and no matter how you slice it, this is going to be a close, hard-fought game.

Both Detroit and Philly are Super Bowl contenders, and each team has legitimate arguments to win this one. I would definitely trust the Lions’ offense a bit more than the Eagles’, but Philly is at home and are simply a team that stacks wins year in and year out.

I do think we’ve seen a bit of a regression from Philly based on how dominant they were in 2024, and, honestly, the same could be said for the Lions. I’m actually going to pick Detroit here - I trust their QB more, and I think the Lions have more roster talent overall.

Detroit would win its second game in a row and move to 7-3 on the season, and with how competitive the NFC North appears to be, each and every win is going to be hugely important.

Detroit wins this one by six points thanks to a late score.

Prediction: Lions win 30-24