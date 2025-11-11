2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 11 game

Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, November 17th, 8:15 PM ET

The final game of Week 11 features the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, and each team is in such a weird spot. The Cowboys are 3-5-1 and will be coming off their bye. A team that sports such a record surely didn’t make two notable moves at the trade deadline, right?

Well, the Cowboys did. Dallas traded multiple draft picks and players to land Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams to bolster its defense, and honestly, neither move was a bad idea, and you have to give credit to Jerry Jones.

Jones did say that the Cowboys were going to be making some defensive trades, and they did. Both Wilson and Williams are plus-players at their positions and should be well-adjusted to the new defense. Them being traded right at the deadline and when Dallas has its bye was perfect timing.

If Dallas can sport an average defense, they might not lose another regular season game this year. On the other hand, the Las Vegas Raiders can’t do much of anything right on either side of the ball and are just a bad, poorly-coached team.

They traded draft capital for Geno Smith and also used a top-10 pick on RB Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft, which was not a wise idea.

The Cowboys are the better team and should honestly be looked at as a 5-3-1 team given their notable trade deadline moves. I think Dallas begins stacking a few wins and slowly turns its season around.

The offense is going to run all over the poor Raiders’ defense. Dallas wins this game by double-digits.

Would the Raiders make Pete Carroll a one-and-done head coach if this team keeps losing? It's worth asking.

Prediction: Cowboys win 31-20