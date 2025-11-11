2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 11 game

Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins

Sunday, November 16th, 9:30 AM ET

It’s been a season to forget for both teams. The Washington Commanders come into this game as one of the primary disappointments of the 2025 season. This team came within one game of the Super Bowl last year and is now a measly 3-7 through their first 10 games.

Jayden Daniels has been in and out of the lineup due to multiple injuries, and this latest one, a dislocated elbow, actually was not as serious as it looked live. However, this season is a lost one already, so the Commanders really should not bring him back into the lineup if you ask me.

It’s been a total failure from top to bottom, as the roster was the oldest in the NFL coming into the season, and it’s a club that simply can’t stay healthy.

On the flip side, the Miami Dolphins just upset the Buffalo Bills and can at least score some points. This team is still playing for head coach Mike McDaniel and might be able to stack multiple wins in a row here.

Miami gets this game at home and should be able to run all over the Commanders’ defense. The one thing Miami has typically been able to do well is throw the ball down the field, and Washington will not have the personnel to match.

While both teams are bad, and there isn’t any debating that, the Dolphins are going to win this one and send the Commanders to a shocking 3-8. Miami, with a win, would improve to 4-7 and at least continue to not embarrass themselves.

Miami wins this one by multiple scores. On Monday, it was also revealed that Dan Quinn would be assuming defensive play-calling duties, so keep that in mind as well.

Prediction: Dolphins win 35-23