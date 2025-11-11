2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 11 game

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, November 16th, 1:00 PM ET

I just do not know what to make of these teams right here. The Carolina Panthers had previously upset the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay a couple of weeks ago to get to 5-4 on the season, and all they had to do in Week 10 was beat the New Orleans Saints to get to 6-4.

But they lost in brutal fashion, and at this point, it’s worth officially sounding the alarms on Bryce Young - he just is not it and is not a franchise QB in this league. Now, already in year three, Young just hasn’t been able to string much of anything together. The Panthers dropped to 5-5 with the loss, but all is not lost in the end.

The Atlanta Falcons come into this game having taken the Indianapolis Colts into overtime, and they have hung with some good teams this year. The defense is at least halfway decent, but the Falcons also have a bit of a QB issue, as Michael Penix Jr just has not been very good this year.

Talent-wise, it’s about a tossup, so the home team is surely going to be the slight favorite in this one, but both clubs are just hot-and-cold depending on the week, so this could end up being a total dogfight or a high-scoring game.

I guess we’ll play it safe and go with the Atlanta Falcons - it’s a home game for them, and they feel like they’re in a more urgent position to win. Raheem Morris’ job does not appear to be all that secure with the way the Falcons have played this year.

Carolina loses their second game in a row and falls further out of the NFC playoff picture, but it was a miracle that they got themselves into the picture in the first place.

Prediction: Falcons win 23-20