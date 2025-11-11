2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 11 game

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

Sunday, November 16th, 1:00 PM ET

The Houston Texans shut out the Tennessee Titans a few weeks ago, and this game could be when the Texans officially get back on track. It’s been an interesting season for the Texans. They were 0-3 to begin the 2025 NFL Season, and it was the poor offense and bad OL play that ended up being their downfall.

And to be fair, it still is; the OL simply does not have good players, and it needs another makeover, but in Week 10, the Texans mounted a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This brings the Jags and Texans within one game of each other, actually. Houston began the year 0-3, so they have since gone 4-2 and have a great shot at improving to 5-2 over their past seven games. This team has won before - they have gone 10-7 and won the AFC South in each of the previous two seasons, so it’s not like they’re the new kids on the block.

The Tennessee Titans are 1-8 and the worst team in football. They’ve already fired their head coach and have a rookie QB in Cam Ward, who has looked bad this year, and that’s OK - this type of season happens sometimes.

The Titans aren’t going to be able to do much of anything in Week 11. The Texans will blow them out for the second time this year, improve to 5-5, and officially get things back on track as CJ Stroud perhaps returns to the lineup after suffering a concussion back in Week 9.

Even if backup Davis Mills starts again, Houston will win this game big-time. The Titans inch closer to earning the first overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row. That actually might not be the worst thing, either.

Prediction: Texans win 27-9