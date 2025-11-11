2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 11 game

Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

Sunday, November 16th, 1:00 PM ET

The New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, so that era is now done and over with. Daboll just never found consistent success with the Giants after a breakout season in 2022, his first year on the job. He gets fired about halfway through his fourth season as a head coach in the NFL.

Mike Kafka is going to be the interim head coach in the meantime and will have a legitimate shot to prove himself to the front office, as you’d have to think that he could get an interview if this team plays well. This game could be one of those classic ‘trap games’ as well.

A team fresh off firing their head coach is a motivated as ever, and they also happen to play a very good team in the Green Bay Packers, who played on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Green Bay is away for this game and on a short week.

This might be as logical of a game as any to be a trap game, as the Packers haven’t quite been as good as some predicted coming into the 2025 NFL Season. A big tell in this game is going to be if Jaxson Dart is able to get through the concussion protocol, but it might be more likely that Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston gets the nod instead.

And if that’s the case, the Packers are going to win. We’ll be optimistic and say that Dart is able to play in this one, and while I do believe the Packers would still win, the game should be quite close. I do think we underrate how bad of a head coach Brian Daboll was, as the Giants bungled multiple fourth quarter leads this year and could legitimately have a winning record at this point.

The Packers win this game, but not without some drama. They need to kick a late field goal to take the lead and rely on their defense to prevent the Giants from tying or winning the game. Green Bay also needs to start stacking some wins.

Prediction: Packers win 23-20