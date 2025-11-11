2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 11 game

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, November 16th, 1:00 PM ET

The Los Angeles Chargers are in Jacksonville to play the 5-4 Jaguars here in Week 11. Both teams had different outcomes in Week 10, as the Chargers took care of business against an OK Steelers’ team on Sunday Night Football, but the Jaguars squandered a fourth quarter lead against the Houston Texans, and it was against a backup QB in Davis Mills.

Both defenses are stingy, so I do not think we’l see a ton of points scored here, but I do worry about the Jaguars, as QB Trevor Lawrence simply has not been good this year, and it might be time to have a conversation about him if we’re being honest.

On the flip side, the Chargers are simply banged up. Both of their starting tackles are out for the year, and their RB room has been decimated by injuries overall. It’s another one of those years for LA, but they are 7-3, so that’s something.

And they’re very likely getting to 8-3 with a win here in Week 11. The Jags just do not have a very efficient QB at this point, and I would not be shocked if they gave that position a serious look in the offseason.

The Chargers are on a shorter week since they played on SNF, and they are also traveling across the country, so the Jags might be able to keep it closer than expected. And to be fair, first-year head coach Liam Coen has largely done a great job.

This isn’t an indictment on him or anything - Jacksonville simply isn’t there yet, and their roster just isn’t great. They are overachieving at this point, but will drop this game. The Jags see their already-shocking playoff positioning slip away.

Prediction: Chargers win 20-17