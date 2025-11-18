2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 12 game

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4) @ Arizona Cardinals (3-7)

Sunday, November 23, 4:05 PM ET

What are we supposed to make of the Jacksonville Jaguars at this point? They got an impressive win against the Kansas City Chiefs a handful of weeks ago, followed by a disappointing stretch of play. Then they get a blowout win this past weekend at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

I don’t know how to get a proper read on this team, but when the Jaguars have been good, they’ve been quite good. This is a team that’s certainly capable of beating you in a variety of different ways. They’ve got playmakers on offense, they’ve got a defense that can create takeaways, and they might be dangerous with the Colts traveling to Kansas City this weekend.

The Jaguars are creeping up behind.

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t sneaking up on anybody at this point. In fact, the opposite. It feels like Jonathan Gannon could be one of the NFL coaches on the hot seat after benching Kyler Murray clearly didn’t work, and the Cardinals have given up over 80 points in their last two games after beating the Cowboys on Monday Night Football a couple of weeks ago.

That feels like a lifetime ago at this point.

Still, despite their struggles, the Cardinals are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Jaguars this week. Like we said earlier, it’s tough to get a read on the Jags, so the conservative spread is justified.

Prediction: Jaguars win 23-17