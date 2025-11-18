2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 12 game

Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) @ Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, November 23, 4:25 PM ET

It’s going to be fascinating to see how the Eagles and Cowboys play each other at this point in the season after they looked pretty evenly-matched back in the season opener. The two teams have gone in different directions since that point, but this is a pivotal game for the Cowboys at home, especially with the moves they’ve made to upgrade the defensive side of the ball.

Getting Quinnen Williams in a trade with the Jets was huge, but the Cowboys have also gotten a ton of other guys back from injury recently. With the way we’ve seen Dak Prescott and the offense playing at home this season, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if Dallas found a way to put a little run together here in the month of November.

But as ugly as the Eagles have been offensively at times this season, it’s not going to come easy. We saw the Eagles’ defense put on a show against the Detroit Lions, only allowing nine points and getting huge contributions already from newcomer Jaelan Phillips, a player the Cowboys probably should have tried to go after at the deadline as well.

The Eagles have been struggling this year offensively, but this team seems to be able to do just enough, no matter what the situation calls for. I don’t hate the Cowboys in a little upset with Philly a 4.5-point road favorite.

Prediction: Cowboys win 24-22