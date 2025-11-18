2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 12 game

New York Giants (2-9) @ Detroit Lions (6-4)

Sunday, November 23, 1:00 PM ET

All of a sudden, the Detroit Lions find themselves on the outside looking in at the playoff picture in mid-November. Based on how good this team has looked at times this season, nothing would be more of a shocker than them missing the postseason entirely, but that’s just how good the NFC is overall right now.

And with their backs against the wall, you almost feel bad for the Giants with how focused the Lions are likely to be this coming weekend. Not that the Lions were lacking focus against the Eagles, but they’re still getting used to Dan Campbell calling plays, and the Giants simply don’t have the same level of talent (or margin for error) as the Eagles.

The Lions are early 11.5-point favorites at home in this game, and that doesn’t even feel generous enough. This is a team that has no choice but to win this week, with the Packers and Bears both notching wins in Week 11, and the playoffs are seriously in jeopardy if they have many more slip-ups.

The one thing the Lions will have to guard against is this game against the Giants being a true trap game. The Giants are obviously not a great opponent, and with Thanksgiving looming next Thursday, it’s going to be critical for Dan Campbell to have his guys properly prepared.

The Giants will be interesting to watch with the status of Jaxson Dart. If he plays in this game, he can give that offense a spark. He obviously has to clear concussion protocol, and there’s no guarantee of that happening. If it does happen, the Lions will get all they can handle because Dart is a very capable dual threat who doesn’t fear anyone.

Prediction: Lions win 34-24