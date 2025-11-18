2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 12 game

Minnesota Vikings (4-6) @ Green Bay Packers (6-3-1)

Sunday, November 23, 1:00 PM ET

The Minnesota Vikings came all the way back from down 16-3 in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears, but they couldn’t make a tackle on kickoff coverage and let their defense seal the deal. Instead, they pulled defeat from the jaws of victory, taking a game from the Chicago Bears and then giving it right back.

With six losses, there’s truly no more room for error for the Vikings this season, and they’re going on the road to face off against the Packers at a pretty brutal time.

The Vikings have been one of the most turnover-prone offenses in the NFL this season, with 18 total giveaways. As much as you want to believe that defense can hold up against a Packers offense that has struggled some in the last month, it just feels like the Vikings are hanging on by a thread.

The Packers struggled to a win against the New York Giants, but the offense made some huge plays and the defense came through with a clutch turnover. That defense has been susceptible at times this season in the secondary, but the pass rush with Micah Parsons is going to give JJ McCarthy fits.

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites at home against the Vikings, and even as much as the Vikings have struggled to take care of the ball, they’ve found ways to keep games tight since McCarthy’s return to the lineup. How much juice do they have left in them right now?

Prediction: Packers win 27-20