2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 12 game

Seattle Seahawks (7-3) @ Tennessee Titans (1-9)

Sunday, November 23, 1:00 PM ET

Listen, I don’t care if you’re the best team (or one of the top 5) in the NFL facing off against the team that’s poised to earn the #1 overall pick in next year’s draft or not. Teams from the West Coast going to the East Coast and playing in the early time slot is always a recipe for some shenanigans.

With that said, let’s not play around very much here. The Seattle Seahawks are going to find a way to win this game, right? And it shouldn’t be difficult, I’m just saying that it might be. The Seahawks are coming off of an emotional, tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Sam Darnold threw four interceptions. One of two things will happen this coming week as a result.

Either the Seahawks will bounce back in a big way and look like the elite team we had seen all throughout the last 6-8 weeks before the Rams game, or they’re going to let the Titans keep it close and eke out a win on the road.

In the NFL, it doesn’t matter how you get them, it just matters that you get them. And the Seahawks are just too good of a team for the Titans to hang with. Even with Darnold throwing four interceptions against the Rams, we saw the Seahawks almost find a way to win. This team has too much margin for error to get upset by the Titans, and that’s why they’re one of the biggest favorites of the week at 13 points.

The Titans obviously have their eyes on the prize right now, which is the top pick in next year’s draft. Even without a need for a new quarterback, the Titans should be able to mortgage that pick off for multiple building block pieces.

Prediction: Seahawks win 37-16