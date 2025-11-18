2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 12 game

Indianapolis Colts (8-2) @ Kansas City Chiefs (5-5)

Sunday, November 23, 1:00 PM ET

Nothing in the NFL is ever a foregone conclusion; remember that. The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be 6-4 for this homecoming game after facing the Denver Broncos. There was “no way” they were going to get to 5-5 and struggle against a Broncos team that had been bad offensively for two games in a row.

Well, the “unthinkable” happened, and Andy Reid’s team dropped a game out of the bye week. And they were sloppy. Reid was previously 22-4 coming out of the bye week as a head coach, and the Chiefs were pretty much fully accounted for in the health department, except for Isiah Pacheco. The fact that they lost to the Broncos this past weekend needs to be a wake-up call for the reigning AFC Champions.

They don’t have it any easier, even playing at home, because the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts are coming to town, and the Colts are also coming off of their bye week. Shane Steichen is one of the best offensive schemers in the league today, so it’s going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs respond to this new adversity. These are uncharted waters for this team.

Kansas City is still a 3.5-point home favorite early in the week, so it’s clear that the oddsmakers are not buying this team’s demise just yet. Especially with Daniel Jones turning the ball over at a ridiculous rate the previous couple of games heading into the bye, you can see the Chiefs finding a way to get back on track here.

With Kansas City playing at home, I’m taking the Chiefs.

Prediction: Chiefs win 28-24