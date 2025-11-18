2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 12 game

New York Jets (2-8) @ Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

Sunday, November 23, 1:00 PM ET

This probably isn’t going to be the game that excites people the most this coming week, but we’re undoubtedly keeping close tabs on the Baltimore Ravens right now. It’s obviously been a weird year for the Ravens, certainly not the type of dominant play that we saw from them last year, but you have to consider them as dangerous as any team contending for the Wild Card at this stage.

Lamar Jackson is back, and the team has won three games quickly, putting some serious pressure on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are now just one game up in the division.

Baltimore’s win against the Cleveland Browns this past weekend was not the most inspiring of the weekend, they’re still 14.5-point favorites over the Jets this week. And as wild as it is to say, the Jets are probably quite a bit worse overall than the Browns right now.

Baltimore is getting the road paved for them a little bit here. The Jets need everything to go right and nothing to go wrong on a given weekend to get a win, and I just don’t see that happening against the Ravens. It won’t be long, and the Ravens will be 6-5, and with the Steelers going on the road to Chicago this weekend, we could be looking at those two teams tied atop the division heading into Week 13.

Prediction: Ravens win 34-13