2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 12 game

Cleveland Browns (2-8) @ Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Sunday, November 23, 4:05 PM ET

Get a load of this game.

The Cleveland Browns are going on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off of a bye week and look like one of the most disappointing teams in the league so far this season.

At least, if you ask Nick Wright.

The hiring of Pete Carroll has lost a little luster. The trade for Geno Smith looks like a massive whiff. The Brock Bowers injury earlier in the season was deflating. Ashton Jeanty is not taking over like he did at Boise State, go figure.

It’s not going to be an easy one coming out of the bye for the Raiders, facing off against a tough Cleveland Browns defense, which gave Lamar Jackson all he could handle in Week 11. As bad as the Browns have been at the quarterback position and just offensively in general, that defense has really not wavered all that much.

Cleveland’s defense could make life difficult for Geno Smith, who has been a turnover machine this weekend. Even coming out of a bye week, it’s hard to see the Raiders getting back on track against this defense. This could be one of the uglier games of the week, but with the added intrigue that Shedeur Sanders might get a start with Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol.

Prediction: Raiders win 16-13