2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 13 game

Los Angeles Rams (9-2) @ Carolina Panthers

Sunday, November 30, 1:00 PM ET

As of right now, it's hard to see anyone beating the Los Angeles Rams. Someone has to go out there and prove to them that they're still human.

Obviously, the Rams are not undefeated this season. Obviously, they've shown they can be beaten. But when you look at the way this team is rolling offensively, and how good that defense has been, it's really hard to not look bad playing against them. The Rams have humbled a lot of teams in recent weeks, and the Carolina Panthers might be next.

Matthew Stafford is one of the only quarterbacks around the NFL this season who has truly been playing at an elite level almost the entire season. He has 30 touchdown passes so far this season and his touchdown percentage of 8.0 percent is the highest he's ever had in his NFL career.

The game has slowed down for Stafford, which is a scary thought for opposing teams. And his playmakers are all playing at the highest possible level. Everything is working.

The only way the Carolina Panthers can compete in this game, even playing at home, is if they can force some turnovers early on and get some extra possessions for that offense. They need Bryce Young to repeat the performance we saw from him a couple of weeks ago, and another huge game for Rico Dowdle wouldn't hurt, either.

Carolina has a lot at stake in this game with the NFC South division title within their grasp. Again, the Rams have been human this season, but they look unstoppable right now. It takes a team like Carolina putting an end to it by force to stop streaks like that, and Vegas clearly isn't banking on that happening. The Rams are 10-point favorites even on the road, where we know West Coast teams can struggle in that early time window.

I'm still taking the Rams, but the Panthers could make it interesting.

Prediction: Rams win 34-24