2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 13 game

Buffalo Bills (7-4) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5)

Sunday, November 30, 4:25 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't fooling anybody earlier this season, and the strong start that team got off to has proven to be the mirage we assumed it was. Even though the Steelers had to throw backup quarterback Mason Rudolph out there against the Bears in Week 12, you can tell that this team is slowly deflating, like a giant balloon.

The Steelers will hopefully have Aaron Rodgers back soon, and they need him this week. They're going to be facing off against a ticked off Josh Allen, who just got himself beaten up badly in a loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

The Bills have a little bit of extra rest after playing on Thursday night, and undoubtedly a chip on their shoulders. They are going to be heading into Pittsburgh smelling blood in the water, and they'll be ready to win whatever type of game the Steelers are ready to play that day.

You can almost feel Josh Allen already putting the Bills on his back for this one. Just a couple of weeks ago, Allen had a six-touchdown performance, and he simply couldn't do the whole Superman act against the league's best defense. The Steelers have playmakers on that side of the ball, but they're nowhere near as stingy of a defense as the Texans.

The Bills are opening up as four-point favorites on the road, and that feels about right. There's no question that this year's Buffalo team is not as good as the teams we've seen in recent years, and one of the biggest issues they have right now is the wide receiver position. Do the Bills have enough playmakers offensively to make a deep playoff run?

Is there too much pressure on Josh Allen's shoulders? I think they squeak out a win on the road here, but I'm not sure they cover. The Steelers can score in bunches as well.

Prediction: Bills win 30-27