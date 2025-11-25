2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 13 game

New York Giants (2-10) @ New England Patriots (10-2)

Monday, December 1, 8:15 PM ET

This doesn't quite carry the amount of "oomph" you're looking for in a Super Bowl rematch, but the Patriots taking on the Giants in Week 13 could end up being one of the most interesting games of the week, regardless.

The Patriots are on a 10-game winning streak, putting them at the top of not only the AFC, but the NFL as a whole at this point in the season. Since the award is typically going to go to the coach who does the craziest turnaround job each year, Mike Vrabel has to be the NFL's Coach of the Year this year, right?

The job the Patriots have done this season is remarkable, and obviously they deserve a ton of credit. With that said, they've had to scrape and claw their way to this 10-game winning streak, and have had some close calls at times. What team on a long winning streak doesn't have that, though?

The reason I bring it up is because the New York Giants have strangely been on the other end of some tight games recently, and they've actually played decently well with Jameis Winston at the quarterback position. Whether Winston plays or Jaxson Dart, this is a game that is shaping up to be a little bit of a letdown for the Patriots.

Playing at home, they're obviously heavy favorites at 7.5 points, but the Giants really haven't given us any reason to believe lately that they're going to get blown out. This is a pretty quality 2-10 team overall, and while I'm not 100 percent sold on the Giants winning, I don't see any reason they can't do it.

After three straight one-score losses against some of the better teams in the NFL, I could see the Giants breaking through this week and pulling off an upset win.

Prediction: Giants win 27-23