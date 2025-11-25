2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 13 game

Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) @ Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1)

Thursday, November 27, 4:30 PM ET

I've been very excited for this game for a couple of weeks. If you've been reading my NFL Power Rankings and Picks/Score Predictions all throughout the season, you would know that I've been high on the Dallas Cowboys even amidst their rough patch a handful of weeks ago. But anticipating the run they've currently been on post-NFL trade deadline, this matchup has been shaping up to be one of the most consequential and fun non-conference matchups of the season.

The Cowboys have an unrecognizable defense compared to what we saw before the NFL trade deadline. Obviously, Dallas made moves to go and get players like Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, but they also got a ton of players back from injury like Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, DeMarvion Overshown, Shavon Revel, and a number of others.

It's been a nice resurgence here in the past couple of games for Dallas, who blew out the Raiders before erasing a 21-0 deficit on Sunday against the Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also coming off of a gritty performance against the Colts this past Sunday, where they erased a 20-9 deficit to beat one of the best teams in the AFC. The Chiefs have been struggling this season to play truly complementary football, but they finally put some things together in the fourth quarter against the Colts to play one of their better quarters of the season.

This is a must-win game for both of these teams as they try to keep pace for a Wild Card spot currently. Dak Prescott is playing some of the best ball of his career, especially in Dallas, while Patrick Mahomes always rises to the occasion in situations like this.

The Cowboys are surprisingly 3.5-point underdogs at home, but I think they could win this one by two scores. For the purposes of our picks this week, I'm going with a conservative score prediction, but I'm still taking the Cowboys at home.

Prediction: Cowboys win 27-24