2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 13 game

Chicago Bears (8-3) @ Philadelphia Eagles (8-3)

Friday, November 28, 3:00 PM ET

It's easy to forget that the NFL does a Black Friday special every year now, and this year's matchup is phenomenal. Actually, last year's Chiefs-Raiders game wasn't half bad either, but this year's Bears-Eagles matchup is loaded with drama and potential playoff implications.

The Bears will have the benefit of watching the other teams vying for top positioning in the NFC North battle it out on Thanksgiving Day. They'll know what situation they're stepping into on Friday as they go to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, who are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys.

The Bears have to find a way to kick the Eagles while they're down, and not "play down" to a team that typically does well coming off of rare losses.

The Eagles are going to be playing with a chip on their shoulders after dropping a 21-0 lead against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it's also possible that loss could just be deflating to them. The Eagles have been largely a frustrating team this season, even when they're winning.

Just ask AJ Brown.

Philadelphia is a favorite at home in this one, as you would expect. But in a game where each team has the same record and the Bears have been absolute machines this year in the takeaway department, it's surprising to see the Eagles as 7-point home favorites.

We know Vic Fangio likes to rush four as often as possible, and Caleb Williams has been known to hold onto the ball too long at times. But he's gotten so much better as the year has progressed, and the chess match between Fangio and Ben Johnson will be a lot of fun to watch unfold.

Can Chicago's defense keep up the takeaway party against a team like the Eagles? Can they go on the road and beat the reigning NFC champions with so much at stake? I almost want to pick the Bears here for an upset, but I can't quite bring myself to do it.

Prediction: Eagles win 24-20