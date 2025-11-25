2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 13 game

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) @ Tennessee Titans (1-10)

Sunday, November 30, 1:00 PM ET

It's funny when you look at this game on paper, because both the Jaguars and Titans fan bases have every reason to be ecstatic after what we saw go down in Week 12.

Let's start with the Jaguars, because winning is the name of the game. The Jags got their 7th win of the season in dramatic fashion against the Arizona Cardinals, and that win was coupled with a loss for the Indianapolis Colts, who fell to the Chiefs on the road coming off of their bye.

The Jaguars have a legitimate chance to win the AFC South, and it's games like this one that will determine whether or not that happens. However, even though the Jaguars have winning to be excited about right now, the Tennessee Titans seemingly have more reason to be excited about the future at the quarterback position.

Dare I say the future looks brighter for Cam Ward than it does Trevor Lawrence? That might be a hot take we have to revisit next year at this time.

Titans fans are riding high after Ward put forth one of his best performances of the season against the Seattle Seahawks, who have one of the best defenses in the league. Ward carved them up a little bit, showing off his poise and playmaking abilities. This is one of those games where the Titans might be catching just enough momentum at just the right time to play a little spoiler against the Jaguars.

The Jags are 6.5-point favorites on the road, which I think is going to be covered by the Titans.

Prediction: Titans win 23-19