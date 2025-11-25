2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 13 game

Houston Texans (6-5) @ Indianapolis Colts (8-3)

Sunday, November 30, 1:00 PM ET

In a week loaded with great matchups, this one might have some of the highest all-around stakes. The Indianapolis Colts are clinging to their division lead in the AFC South, and will obviously be keeping tabs on what goes down with the Jaguars and Titans, but they've got their own issues to deal with here in Week 13.

The Colts just dropped a road game against the Chiefs coming off of their bye week, and they blew a 20-9 lead in the process. There's no shame in losing on the road against the Chiefs, but when you have them on the ropes like that and you can't finish?

That's not a great sign for this Colts team. It's also a little scary thinking about the idea of this Houston Texans defense coming to town with the way Daniel Jones playd leading into the bye week. Jones had four interceptions and six fumbles in the two games before the bye. Even though he was able to clean that up a bit against the Chiefs, a defense like Houston's is making everybody look mortal these days.

The Texans just sacked Josh Allen a whopping eight times on Thursday night as they continue to climb back into the mix.

Davis Mills has played really well in the absence of CJ Stroud, and unfortunately at the time of writing this, we don't know whether we're going to see Mills in this matchup or Stroud. But the Texans have proven they can hang with the best teams in the league regardless.

The Colts are just 3.5-point favorites at home here, and I'm actually really liking the Texans and the way they've been playing as a team lately. I think they're going to continue making things interesting in the AFC South with an upset win on the road.

Prediction: Texans win 23-20