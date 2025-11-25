2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 13 game

New Orleans Saints (2-9) @ Miami Dolphins (4-7)

Sunday, November 30, 1:00 PM ET

There isn't really much to love about this matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, but we're already into Week 13 of the 2025 season, and in a short couple of months, we're going to be wishing we could watch a matchup like this.

Time flies when you're having fun.

The Dolphins are coming back from their bye week and have actually been playing pretty well as a team, especially all things considered, since they parted ways with general manager Chris Grier. Mike McDaniel seemingly responded really well to having his name out there in the headlines as being on the chopping block, and the Dolphins have actually gotten back on track a little bit.

The Saints aren't exactly in that same boat. They are in evaluation mode with quarterback Tyler Shough, but all roads right now seem to be leading toward this team being in the mix for a quarterback at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. Shough hasn't been that bad, and it's still early on, but that just feels like the direction things are trending for this team.

The Dolphins are six-point favorites at home in this matchup and that feels about right. At any point, Miami's explosive offensive weapons could go off. If Tua Tagovailoa isn't turning the ball over, this Dolphins team is pretty dangerous overall, and they have a solid group of running backs to play keepaway from the Saints.

If the Miami defense comes out of the bye playing fast and aggressive against a rookie quarterback, I think they can cover that six-point spread pretty easily.

Prediction: Dolphins win 28-17