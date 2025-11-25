2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 13 game

Atlanta Falcons (4-7) @ New York Jets (2-9)

Sunday, November 30, 1:00 PM ET

In a week where you've got some outstanding all-around matchups, there have to be at least a couple of stinkers, right?

There is always balance in the force.

The Falcons and Jets are going to give us the balance the force requires this week. A week loaded with great games that have playoff implications has to have at least a game or two that has future NFL Draft implications.

The Jets have multiple first-round picks coming up in the 2026 draft thanks to their trades ahead of the deadline, but the Falcons are without a first-round pick. They're trying to make sure they don't look bad by giving the Rams a top-10 pick after trading up for James Pearce Jr. in the 2025 draft.

Help us Kirk Cousins. You're our only hope.

The Falcons got a win this past weekend thanks to somewhat of a vintage performance by Cousins, who looked much better in Week 12 than most of the recent appearances we've seen from him. He's going to go up against a Jets defense that was extremely stingy in Week 12, but obviously the Jets are a team right now that is just looking at what pieces they can realistically build around going forward.

The Falcons are early 2.5-point favorites on the road, which feels right for a game like this. Both of these teams are playing backups at the quarterback position. Both have shown they can play tough defense at times this season, but both have been susceptible to rough outings on that side of the ball as well.

Give me Captain Kirk Cousins winning back-to-back starts.

Prediction: Falcons win 24-18