2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 15 game

Buffalo Bills (9-4) @ New England Patriots (11-2)

Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM ET

Here we have what could very well end up being the NFL’s game of the week, and it’s being played in the 1:00 ET window, where it’s getting jumbled in the mix of a million other games.

Maybe not the NFL’s best job of planning or utilizing their flex schedule here. At the very least, this game should probably be in a late-afternoon window, but we don’t really have time to complain. Let’s get into this matchup, because it’s going to be a big one.

At this point in time, it’s a little difficult to see the Buffalo Bills taking back the top spot in the AFC East from the Patriots, but it’s not impossible. Buffalo’s clutch win this past weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals breathed some serious life into the idea that they could take the East back from the Pats, even though New England has been one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Earlier this season, the Patriots proved to the entire NFL world that they’re for real with a big win over the Bills. Now, they’ve got to to it again, and it’ll be fascinating to see how New England responds to the weight of the world on their shoulders. There’s a lot of pressure on them going into this game.

Buffalo opens up as a 1.5-point road favorite against the Patriots, which fits right in the theme of surprising betting favorites in Week 15. It’s understandable, however, to buy Buffalo in this matchup. They just completed a furious comeback against the Bengals, and Josh Allen was outstanding.

If Allen puts on the Superman cape for this game, the Patriots could be in trouble. And the implications of the Pats losing this one would be huge, because they have to travel to Baltimore next weekend.

I never thought it would be so simple to pick this game, but I found a way. I found a way.

Prediction: Bills win 27-24