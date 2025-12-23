2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 17 game

New York Giants (2-13) @ Las Vegas Raiders (2-13)

Sunday, December 28, 4:05 PM ET

All eyes in the NFL world will be fixated on this matchup for Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season. A classic battle between AFC and NFC, the Giants and Raiders are getting together for a game late in the season with the highest of stakes…

…the top pick in next year’s draft.

In all honesty, while this game may be lame in terms of each of these teams’ overall records, there is a ton at stake in this game when it comes to the 2026 offseason. The Raiders obviously want to figure out how they’re going to move forward at the quarterback position beyond this season, because Geno Smith is not the guy.

And Pete Carroll probably isn’t the head coach, either.

The Giants are also already on the hunt for their next head coach beyond this season, and they’re trying to figure out if Jaxson Dart is the guy moving forward. I’d say he’s bought himself another season, for sure, but if the Giants can get the #1 pick in next year’s draft, they could sell it off to the team with the biggest QB need (maybe even the Raiders…) for a king’s ransom of picks and maybe players as well.

That’s where the stakes for this game really are. Everything else that has any level of football intrigue is going to be fantasy football championship related.

The Giants are slight 1.5-point favorites, but Ashton Jeanty came to life as the Raiders nearly upset the Texans this past week.

Prediction: Raiders win 23-19