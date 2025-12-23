2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 17 game

Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) @ Buffalo Bills (11-4)

Sunday, December 28, 4:25 PM ET

You have to take it with a slight grain of salt considering the opponents, but the Philadelphia Eagles might be back to playing some Philadelphia Eagles football. Even if the opponents haven’t been great, the results have been, and that’s all that matters at this time of year.

The Eagles have once again won the NFC East. They are going to be hosting at least one playoff game, and for a team that just won the Super Bowl, what more can you ask for?

Well, Eagles fans have booed their team off the field at times this year, so apparently, there’s a lot more they can be asking for. Going to Buffalo this week gives us a little Super Bowl preview, and really the game of the week as far as the Sunday slate is concerned.

The Bills have not played great defense this season, but Josh Allen has put on the Superman cape enough times that you’re still buying this team as a true contender in the muddy AFC right now. The Bills might be one of the only teams with true playoff experience in that entire conference going into the postseason.

There is something to be said for the way these two teams have pushed through when it comes to taking on a lot of change, persevering through impossibly high expectations, and overcoming some tough losses.

The Bills are modest 2.5-point home favorites in this game, and I think this one is going to be a lot of fun. These two teams will bring that playoff-like vibe for a game that has way more at stake for the Bills than it does the Eagles at this point.

Prediction: Bills win 27-24