2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 17 game

Chicago Bears (11-4) @ San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

Sunday, December 28, 8:20 PM ET

Many in the NFL world probably hit the sack when the Bears were trailing 16-6 late against the Green Bay Packers last Saturday night, but just like the Rams-Seahawks clash, those who fell asleep missed out on some seriously epic football.

The Bears came storming back from down 16-6, recovering an onside kick and tying the game with an extremely improbable catch from the never-before-seen Jahdae Walker. After tying it in regulation, Caleb Williams fired a pass to DJ Moore in overtime on a play that will now live forever in the hearts and minds of Chicago Bears fans.

The job is not done for this Bears team, however, as they are looking to close out the year strong, take the division, and make some significant noise in the postseason. And at this point, why not the Bears?

The 49ers are going to have something to say about it on Sunday night football as they gear up to likely be road warriors in the postseason, the way this year is playing out. And that’s going to be fine with them. The Niners have been operating in relative “darkness” all year.

They’ve had so many injuries, they’ve had to roll with Mac Jones for stretches, and nobody is really talking about them all that much. We’ll see what they can put together against a Bears team that is doing two things most teams will struggle with: Running the ball and forcing turnovers.

If the Niners can play a clean game offensively, they can get the upper hand on the Bears here. Especially playing at home, I like the 49ers as 2.5-point favorites and I think they can cover that.

Prediction: 49ers win 27-23