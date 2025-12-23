2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 17 game

Los Angeles Rams (11-4) @ Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

Monday, December 29, 8:15 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a heartbreaking defeat, and now have to go on the road to take on a Falcons team that is playing for pride. And as they’ve been playing for pride the past couple of weeks, they’ve actually been playing some pretty darn good football.

Kirko Chainz appears to be in his usual form as opposed to his cooked form, and we’re seeing the Atlanta playmakers do what everyone expected them to do all year long. Kyle Pitts had a huge game against the Bucs two weeks ago, and Bijan Robinson went absolutely wild on the Arizona Cardinals as both a runner and receiver last week.

Do the Falcons have it in them to play spoiler against the Rams?

I’m not so sure about that one. The Rams are favored on the road by 8.5 points, and this is a game they absolutely should win. But as we’ve seen, the NFL is more unpredictable than ever before this season, and the Falcons have guys playing for big-money contracts and jobs next season.

Not to mention, if the Rams go on the road and beat Atlanta, they’re helping themselves in multiple ways. Obviously, the Rams are fighting for the top seed in the NFC and the NFC West title, but handing a loss to the Falcons here would improve one of their two first-round draft picks in 2026.

They own the Falcons’ pick thanks to a draft night trade in which the Falcons moved up to get James Pearce Jr.

It’s going to be a pressure-packed atmosphere and I think the Rams will get Atlanta’s best effort. I’m just not sure it’ll be enough in the end.

Prediction: Rams win 31-24