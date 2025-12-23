2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 17 game

Houston Texans (10-5) @ Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

Saturday, December 27, 4:30 PM ET

Here we have the game of the week in the NFL, if you ask me. The Houston Texans head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a battle between two defenses playing as well as any in the NFL right now, if not better.

The Texans have been a model of perseverance all throughout the 2025 season, losing their first three games of the year, overcoming an elongated absence from CJ Stroud, and keeping themselves in position to be AFC South champions with just two games to play.

Of course, Houston has no margin for error at this point with the Jaguars also on a huge winning streak, but there’s a great opportunity in front of them against a team they absolutely embarrassed in the playoffs last season.

And you can bet that Justin Herbert hasn’t forgotten about that. The Chargers were one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL last season, especially in the turnover department, but Justin Herbert acted like he was playing catch with Texans defensive backs in that playoff game last year.

With the Chargers’ offensive line as banged up as it is, Herbert has really put the pressure on himself, and we’ve seen this Chargers team slowly just keep winning. And the toughness of Herbert has been on display. He’s been doing whatever it takes to will his team to victory, even playing through a surgery to his non-throwing hand.

This is going to be a test of will and determination. Which QB is going to make the fewest mistakes? Who is going to step up in the big moment? The Chargers are playing well enough to be favored at home by 1.5 points.

That LA offensive line is going to struggle with the pass rush of the Texans. I think Houston wins on a last-second kick.

Prediction: Texans win 23-22