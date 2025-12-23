2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 17 game

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) @ Cleveland Browns (3-12)

Sunday, December 28, 1:00 PM ET

Myles Garrett once again has a chance to break the NFL’s all-time single-season sack record in front of the home crowd, and I think this is the week he gets it done. Aaron Rodgers is helping lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to another inevitable winning season with nine wins, but the guy will take some sacks.

And Garrett is the most interesting part of this Browns team right now, even with Shedeur Sanders showing a little something here late in the season. The injury to Quinshon Judkins is a huge blow for the Browns’ 2026 morale, and Sanders has looked like a rookie the past couple of weeks, but there’s still plenty keeping this Browns fan base engaged in an otherwise lost season.

The Steelers are looking at the very realistic opportunity this weekend to get to 10 wins and seal the deal for the division. They’ve currently got an 89 percent probability of making it to the playoffs, and that is almost unquestionably going to be as the AFC North champs.

It hasn’t been a flawless year for the Steelers, not by any stretch, but it’s been another year of them finding a way. Mike Tomlin’s inevitability is doing its thing here late in the season.

In this game, Pittsburgh is favored by just 4.5 points, which really says a lot about the way the Browns’ defense has played this season and kept them in games they otherwise shouldn’t be.

We’ll see if Cleveland can pull off an upset as Myles Garrett breaks the single-season sack record. This could be the most emotionally supercharged game of the second half of the season for Cleveland.

Myles Garrett preserves a late lead for the Browns with a strip-sack to seal the deal.

Prediction: Browns win 17-16