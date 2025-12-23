2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 17 game

New Orleans Saints (5-10) @ Tennessee Titans (3-12)

Sunday, December 28, 1:00 PM ET

Nobody is confusing this as the NFL’s game of the week or anything, but if you enjoy rooting for young prospects and are interested in seeing the growth and maturation of two young signal-callers, this game will be right up your alley.

Let’s start with the #1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Cam Ward, who has put a lot of good stuff out there on tape this season. Ward has been making some big-time throws even with bouts of inaccuracy at times, and what he is proving to the Titans’ organization is that they were right to invest that top pick in him.

The 2026 offseason can be all about building around a quarterback instead of desperately trying to find one.

And is it possible that we could be saying the same exact thing about the New Orleans Saints? Earlier this year, we were sort of singing the praises of Spencer Rattler, who had some solid games before getting benched. The same runway we once thought Rattler had bought himself for 2026 has now been shifted over to Tyler Shough, the promising 2nd-round pick.

Keep in mind, the retirement of Derek Carr threw the Saints for a loop. They scrambled to get QBs in the building before the 2026 NFL Draft, and settled on Shough. And he’s been rather tremendous. The Saints have now won three-straight games and are playing some good football with Shough at the helm.

He just had his first career 300-yard passing game against the Jets, and could throw all over this Titans defense again in Week 17. The Saints are 2.5-point road favorites early on.

Prediction: Saints win 23-19