2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 17 game

Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) @ Indianapolis Colts (8-7)

Sunday, December 28, 1:00 PM ET

It’s become abundantly clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the best teams in the NFL, and they just got a signature win on Sunday in Denver. Can they follow that up with another big win against a division rival?

Jacksonville’s emergence this season has been a slow one, but the clear before and after for this team was the acquisition of Jakobi Meyers, who has helped elevate the offense to new heights since his arrival. Trevor Lawrence not only looks comfortable out there, but he looks absolutely dialed in.

Over the last two games, he’s had 10 total touchdowns. Even if you expected him to dominate against the New York Jets, the fact that he was able to rack up four total touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the NFL (in Denver, no less) is MVP-type stuff.

The Jaguars are looking to seal up a playoff spot and division title as quickly as possible, and obviously the Colts are in desperation mode at this point.

The Colts went from being one of the best teams in the NFL to being on the cusp of having a losing record this season. Obviously, there's only so much you can do about injuries in the NFL, but this Colts team went to the extreme.

Pulling Philip Rivers out of retirement was an incredible move, and it's still hard to fathom that Rivers is actually out there playing games. And although the Colts faltered against the 49ers, Rivers showed guts once again. Will the Colts be able to play a little spoiler against the red-hot Jaguars? I'm not banking on it, but you almost can't help but root for Rivers, having been out of the game since 2020.

Prediction: Jaguars win 31-21