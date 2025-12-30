2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 18 game as playoffs approach

The 2025 regular season is nearing the end, so the playoffs are on the horizon. There aren't many playoff seeds left to clinch, and we've now seen some divisions won as well. All in all, it's been a very entertaining regular season.

And this could make for an even more entertaning playoff as well. Right now, the entire league seem to be pretty wide open, so even some Wild Card teams might have an argument to win the Super Bowl, and we could see a few of them making a deep run.

For the final time in the regular season, let's get into our weekly picks and predictions.

Picks and score predictions for every single Week 18 game as playoffs approach

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saturday, January 3rd, 4:30 PM ET

There are two Saturday games this week, and this NFC South battle is the first game on the docket for Week 18. The Carolina Panthers have had a bit of a breakout season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, once one of the best teams in the NFL, have totally collapsed.

Both Carolina and Tampa did lose in Week 17, but the Panthers were able to beat the Bucs at home a couple of weeks ago and are simply the better football team right now. Carolina's defense is relatively stingy, and Bryce Young has taken some strides this year.

Carolina wins this one.

Prediction: Panthers win 23-21

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, January 3rd, 8:00 PM ET

Of all teams, the San Francisco 49ers can win at home in Week 18 and clinch the top NFC seed. This team has flown under the radar all year being in the NFC West, but here we are, and San Fran is a huge reason why this regular season has been so much fun. I believe the 49ers have something special going right now, especially on offense. They find a way win to win this game by three points, earning the top seed in the NFC.

Prediction: 49ers win 27-24